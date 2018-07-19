July 19, 2018
NO ONE IS PRODUCTIVE 32 HOURS A WEEK:
A 4-Day Workweek? A Test Run Shows a Surprising Result (Charlotte Graham-McLay, July 19, 2018, NY Times)
A New Zealand firm that let its employees work four days a week while being paid for five says the experiment was so successful that it hoped to make the change permanent.The firm, Perpetual Guardian, which manages trusts, wills and estates, found the change actually boosted productivity among its 240 employees, who said they spent more time with their families, exercising, cooking, and working in their gardens.
