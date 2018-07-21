NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Supporters of US President Donald Trump are taking up the cause of an anti-Islam activist jailed in Britain for contempt of court, raising fears of a far-right revival.





Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, widely known by his pseudonym Tommy Robinson, was imprisoned for 13 months earlier this year for live-streaming outside a court in breach of reporting restrictions around a trial.





Robinson is the founder of the English Defence League (EDL), a fringe group protesting perceived threats from Islamic extremism, and he has a string of convictions on charges including assault, fraud and drugs possession. [...]





The new cause celebre of the populist far-right in Britain even breached diplomatic circles after Sam Brownback, Trump's envoy for international religious freedom, raised the issue with British ambassador Kim Darroch at a June lunch. [...]

Robinson gained notoriety in Britain after the EDL staged demonstrations in 2013 which often ended in clashes with anti-fascist demonstrators.





He was previously jailed for using someone else's passport to enter the United States, which had refused him entry because of drug offenses, and has a number of other convictions.