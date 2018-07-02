NO COUNTRY FOR OLD WHITE MEN:

Crowley lost because of the changing demographics in his district, which had been redrawn considerably after 2010 and is now only 18 percent white. Yes, Ocasio-Cortez calls herself a socialist, but Crowley was a down-the-line liberal, particularly in recent years, and a champion of single-payer health care. The issues Ocasio-Cortez used against him were largely nonideological: moving his family to Washington and taking special-interest money. Crowley evidently didn't realize he was in trouble until too late and never sought colleagues' help in what was a low-turnout primary.





As for the insurgency, Crowley is the only Democratic incumbent to be ousted this cycle. Of the 29 candidates on the "Red to Blue" list that the DCCC endorsed during their primaries, 27 have prevailed. The Center for Responsive Politics tells me that in 85 percent of Democratic House primaries this year, 252 of 296, the winner was the candidate who raised the most money; of the 44 exceptions, 31 were women -- suggesting the reason is gender, not ideology.