NEVER HAD IT SO GOOD:





There are the little things. Bush could laugh at himself. His self-deprecating sense of humor was famously disarming. He wasn't too proud to take a joke, nor was he punitive about jokes at his expense.





And while he could be pointed, he was never mean. A universe away from berating a war hero or mocking a disabled journalist, the meanest Bush ever got was in his penchant for nicknames, from "Hurricane Karen" for adviser Karen Hughes, to "Pootie Poot" for Russian President Vladimir Putin.





As Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri says of his friend, then as much as now, he is "a person who doesn't have to be critical of everybody else, a person who understands how big these problems are, a person who just has a sense of the right way to conduct yourself as a former president."





While W. could range from inartful to inarticulate at times -- his gaffes are notorious -- Trump makes a daily virtue of his own ignorance and insists anyone who points out his willful ignorance is "establishment." When it's clear Trump is wrong, rather than admit or correct it, he simply calls it "fake news." That habit has trickled down to his communications shop and surrogates, and it's an embarrassing display.





Perhaps more importantly, Bush was "America Best," not "America First." He was hugely patriotic and optimistic about America's role in the world, but not in service of denigrating other countries or cultures. His tremendous commitment to the international AIDS crisis was, for him, an opportunity to help developing nations while elevating America's leadership.