MIGHT BE A GOOD IDEA NOT TO ORGANIZE THE PARTY AROUND HATING THEM:

With growth among the Hispanic population in Texas continuing to easily outpace growth among white Texans, it's likely the state will reach that demographic milestone as soon as 2022. That's according to the state demographer and new population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.





The new figures, which account for the state's population growth through July 2017, reflect the extent to which the white population growth rate pales in comparison to growth among Texans of color since 2010 -- a disparity that has set the Hispanic community on its way to becoming a plurality of the state's population.