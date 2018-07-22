MEANWHILE, IN AMERICA:

The pop-up Mr. Faulkner's Old Fashioned Hot Dogs goes far beyond the traditional neighborhood kid's lemonade stand. It's a business with a permit from the city of Minneapolis.





Faulkner's venture, a tabletop of hot dogs, Polish sausages, chips, drinks and condiments, will travel around the North Side this summer, including stops at the Minneapolis Police Department's Fourth Precinct, the Minneapolis Urban League and Sanctuary Covenant Church. Eventually he hopes to move into a food truck.





Sure, it's a chance for Faulkner to earn some extra spending money, but he says it's about more than that.





"I like having my own business," he said. "I like letting people know just because I'm young doesn't mean I can't do" anything.





He operates Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving about 20 customers a day. He likes the sense of accomplishment and enjoys projecting a positive image of black youth in his community, something he's aware isn't always shown.





The business started in 2016 when Faulkner saw an old hot dog grill at his uncle's house. After two years of starts and stops, Faulkner stuck with it this summer.





Then he hit a snag: The Minneapolis Health Department called. Someone had complained to the city about the hot dog stand.





But instead of shutting Faulkner down, the Health Department decided to help him meet its standards.





Health Department staff made sure he had the necessary equipment -- thermometers, food containers, hand sanitizer and utensil-cleaning stations -- as well as knowledge about proper food handling. Once he passed his health inspection, inspectors paid the $87 for the special event food permit, and the city-sanctioned stand opened for business.