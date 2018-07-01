July 1, 2018
MAYBE NOMINATE BETTER PEOPLE?
Head of Virginia GOP steps down amid Corey Stewart's Senate campaign (Jenna Portnoy and Laura Vozzella, June 30, 2018, Washington Post)
Whitbeck has presided over a particularly dismal stretch for Virginia Republicans, who lost all three statewide offices last year and saw their overwhelming majority in the House of Delegates dwindle to the narrowest possible margin.Virginia is also the only Southern state Donald Trump lost in 2016 presidential election, and the last statewide election Republicans won there was in 2009, when Robert F. McDonnell was elected governor. [...]
Stewart, who narrowly lost the GOP nomination for governor in June after attacking illegal immigration and calling for protection of what he called "Confederate heritage," has promised a "ruthless" and "vicious" campaign against Kaine.
