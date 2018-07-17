July 17, 2018
LEADING THE FREE WORLD:
EU and Japan sign trade deal covering a third of the world's economy (Alanna Petroff and Ivana Kottasová, July 17, 2018, CNN)
The European Union and Japan signed a huge free trade deal on Tuesday that cuts or eliminates tariffs on nearly all goods.The agreement covers 600 million people and almost a third of the global economy. It's also a major endorsement of a global trading system that is under increasing threat from protectionism.It will remove tariffs on European exports such as cheese and wine. Japanese automakers and electronics firms will face fewer barriers in the European Union.
