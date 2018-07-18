July 18, 2018
JEWS ARE TO ORBAN AS ARABS ARE TO BIBI::
'Shame!' Opposition MKs cry foul as Hungarian PM set to visit (Times of Israel, 7/18/18)
Opposition lawmakers on Wednesday protested the upcoming visit of Hungary's Prime Minister Victor Orban, censuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his embrace of the controversial European statesman who once praised a former Nazi ally.Under Netanyahu's leadership, ties with Orban have warmed, prompting criticism from the local Jewish community over the Hungarian prime minister's attacks on Jewish billionaire George Soros, which critics say toy with anti-Semitic stereotypes.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 18, 2018 1:02 PM