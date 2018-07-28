IT REQUIRES THAT LEVEL OF IGNORANCE FOR THE HOUSE TO LOSE MONEY TO THE PUNTERS:

"Our trade deficit ballooned to $817 billion," Donald Trump told steelworkers in Granite City, Illinois, this week. "Think of that. We lost $817 billion a year over the last number of years in trade. In other words, if we didn't trade, we'd save a hell of a lot of money."





When I heard the clip from the president, the first response that came to mind was that of the high school principal played by James Downey in Billy Madison:





What you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.





Downey's comment may be extreme, but President Trump's soundbite is one of the most astonishingly ignorant things I have ever heard a sitting president utter.