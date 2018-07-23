July 23, 2018
IT CAN NEVER HAPPEN THERE:
Communist-run Cuba starts rolling out internet on mobile phones (Sarah Marsh, 7/23/18, Reuters)
Communist-run Cuba has started providing internet on the mobile phones of select users as it aims to roll out the service nationwide by year-end, in a further step toward opening one of the Western Hemisphere's least connected countries.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 23, 2018 2:16 PM
