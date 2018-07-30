IS THERE NO ROOM FOR SASQUATCH IN LGBQT?:

Our weird political era just got a little hairier. For the first time, millions of Americans are asking, "What is Bigfoot erotica?"





That question has been inspired by Leslie Cockburn, a Democrat who's running for Congress in Virginia's 5th District. On Twitter this Sunday, Cockburn accused her Republican opponent, Denver Riggleman, of being a "devotee of Bigfoot erotica." Her tweet included a crudely drawn image of Bigfoot -- with the monster's genitalia obscured -- taken from Riggleman's Instagram account. She added, "This is not what we need on Capitol Hill."