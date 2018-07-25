IF I CAN'T SEE THEM, THEY CAN'T SEE ME...IF I CAN'T SEE THEM...:





On the first couple's recent trip overseas, Melania Trump's television aboard Air Force One was tuned to CNN. President Trump was not pleased.





He raged at his staff for violating a rule that the White House entourage should begin each trip tuned to Fox -- his preferred network over what he considers the "fake news" CNN -- and caused "a bit of a stir" aboard Air Force One, according to an email obtained by The New York Times. The email, an internal exchange between officials in the White House Military Office and the White House Communications Agency last Thursday, also called for the ordering of two additional televisions to support Beam, a TiVo-like streaming device, to make sure the president and first lady could both watch TV in their separate hotel rooms when they travel.





At the end of the email chain, officials confirmed that tuning the TVs to Fox would be standard operating procedure going forward.





The channel-flipping flap was the latest example of how Mr. Trump, at a pivotal moment in his presidency, is increasingly living in a world of selected information and bending the truth to his own narrative. As his aides work to keep him insulated from the outside world, Mr. Trump is doubling down in his efforts to tell supporters to trust him over the words of critics and news reports.