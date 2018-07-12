hISTORY eNDS EVERYWHERE:





In the 38 years since the end of colonial rule, Zimbabwe has never held an election in which Robert Mugabe has failed to participate--or win. The country gets its first chance in combined presidential and parliamentary polls on 30 July, following the November 2017 coup that brought the ancient autocrat's remarkable and seemingly interminable rule to an end. But will it make any difference?





The optimists point to new energy and new ideas, built around new leaders. Those who lean towards the ruling Zanu-PF party--from which Mugabe has been ejected--note that his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has adopted a modernising agenda, focused on economic reform and international reengagement. Supporters of the opposition, meanwhile, cite a renewed sense of unity and purpose since Mugabe's departure and the death in February of Morgan Tsvangirai, Mugabe's long-time bête noire.