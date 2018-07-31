HIS LIPS WERE MOVING...:

"According to data provided by the Department of Justice, the vast majority of individuals convicted of terrorism and terrorism-related offenses since 9/11 came here from outside of our country."





Donald Trump, speech before a joint session of Congress, February 28, 2017





"On June 12, 2018, you reached an agreement with [the Justice Department] to resolve certain issues in dispute in this litigation, whereby [Justice] would conduct a search for records containing data of (i) all individuals convicted of all terrorism-related offenses (domestic and international) between 2001 and the date of the initial search, or (ii) all individuals convicted of all domestic terrorism-related offenses between 2001 and the date of the initial search. . . . [N]o responsive records were located."





Justice Department letter to Benjamin Wittes, July 24, 2018





It isn't every day that the U.S. Department of Justice acknowledges formally that the President of the United States lied in a speech to Congress.