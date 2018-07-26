July 26, 2018
HE'S bRIGHT, NOT sTUPID:
Jean-Claude Juncker used "a dozen colorful cue cards with simplified explainers" to negotiate with Trump, WSJ rpts.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 26, 2018
Each card had at most 3 figures about a topic, like trade in cars.
"If you want to be stupid," he told Trump, "I can be stupid, as well."https://t.co/WPW9UWF74L
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 26, 2018 6:39 PM
