HEAT IS A MEDIUM FOR EVIL:

Over this period, 23 women were killed by their current or former partners; 38,000 police complaints were filed for gender violence, and 61,000 calls were made to the 016 helpline for victims of domestic abuse. Published in Science of the Total Environment, the study, called "Heat wave and the risk of intimate partner violence," shows that for every degree that a given day's highest temperature goes over the 34ºC threshold, intimate partner femicides rise by 28.8%.





According to sociologist Carmen Vives, co-author of the report and president of the Spanish Epidemiology Society, "we have established a link between high temperatures and the killing of women that is sufficiently significant to be taken into account when devising alerts and protection protocols for heat waves."