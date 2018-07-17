HE DOESN'T DO TOUGH, EXCEPT TO WOMEN:

Ahead of the meeting, staffers provided Trump with some 100 pages of briefing materials aimed at laying out a tough posture toward Putin, but the president ignored most of it, according to one person familiar with the discussions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose internal deliberations. Trump's remarks were "very much counter to the plan," the person said.

Administration officials had hoped that maybe, just maybe, Monday's summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladmir Putin would end differently -- without a freewheeling 46-minute news conference in which Trump attacked his own FBI on foreign soil and warmly praised archrival Russia.

Donald Trump said what he said in Helsinki because he believes it. Our own president believes in the zeitgeist of the 21st century autocrat, the leader who controls events and is able to crush all barriers to absolute rule. Trump respects the strong, the unbridled leader who through the force of personality and a position of strength are able to bully and silence their critic. Free press. "Fake news." Rule of law. What's the law? Pardon militiamen and rule-of-law-crushing sheriffs instead. Civil rights and civil liberties? Gone too far and needs a correction. For Donald Trump, the core values of American democracy are to overcome, not to respect and defend.





This is a time for choosing. Government officials, senior and junior alike, take an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of the United States, not to obey any single President. The calculus of whether to resign or stay must be based on whether one is able to uphold the Constitution and the laws of the United States from within or from without. Serving the interests of this president is not serving the country.