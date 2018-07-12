July 12, 2018
gREATNESS:
These 9 Candidates Have Ties To White Nationalists Or Nazis -- And They're All Republicans (Juliana Kaplan and Alyssa Fisher, July 11, 2018, The Forward)
More white nationalists are running for state or federal office than in any other election in modern history, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Some of these candidates are proud, card-carrying Nazis, while others have had more subtle flirtations with the "alt-right." There's even a Jew among them.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 12, 2018 4:20 AM