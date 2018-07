GREATEST WAR EVER:





The pilot of a Syrian warplane which Israel said on Tuesday it had shot down was killed, and the plane crashed in Islamic State-held Syrian territory near the Israeli-occupied Golan heights, a non-Syrian source close to Damascus told Reuters.

A shooting war between Bibi and Baby would be ideal, as it would destabilize both regimes.



Posted by Orrin Judd at July 25, 2018 2:07 PM

