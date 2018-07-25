FRIENDS OF RUSSIA:

The first American to introduce two of the major players at the heart of a shocking Russian spy scandal has such deep ties to Moscow that he has doubted Barack Obama's American citizenship in the course of demonstrating his affinity for Vladimir Putin.





"As long as U.S. is electing foreign-born presidents," tweeted Tennessee attorney G. Kline Preston IV in 2013, "I propose Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin."





Two years later, at a rally featuring soon-to-be-President Donald Trump, Preston tweeted: "Donald Trump today in Nashville. He is a friend of Russia." He wrote the message in Russian.





In other words, at the very beginning of what appears to be an audacious geopolitical gambit to pivot the American right in Moscow's direction is a birther who has explicitly stated a preference for Vladimir Putin to run the United States of America. He's also something of a Confederate enthusiast, according to his Facebook activity.