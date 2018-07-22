EASY THERE, GUNGA DIN:

The South Carolina Republican suggested that some members of the administration may need to consider leaving if Trump continues to disregard their advice to stand firm against Russia.





That concern has dominated discourse in Washington since Trump's summit with Putin in Helsinki last week, at which he spoke more harshly of the FBI than of Russia.





"It can be proven beyond any evidentiary burden that Russia is not our friend and they tried to attack us in 2016," Gowdy told host Bret Baier. "So the president either needs to rely on the people that he has chosen to advise him, or those advisers need to reevaluate whether or not they can serve in this administration. But the disconnect cannot continue."