DUDE, IT'S YOUR FORUM; POLICE IT:

The Holocaust was a lie, Anne Frank's diary was a fake, and Jews are barbaric and unsanitary: All those are posts that are still available on Facebook despite being reported to the social media giant.





According to an investigation by the British Times, "scores of examples of material designed to incite hatred and violence against Jews" still remain on Facebook. "Some of it," the newspaper reported, "had already been flagged to the company. When the material was highlighted to Facebook yesterday some was taken down but several antisemitic posts and pages remained up last night."





In part, that's because the company's guidelines designate anti-Semitic posts as hate speech that is slated for removal, but does not view Holocaust denial the same way. Earlier this month, Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg sparked a controversy when he said in an interview that he believed Holocaust deniers were making nothing more than an honest mistake.





"I'm Jewish," he said, "and there's a set of people who deny that the Holocaust happened. I find that deeply offensive. But at the end of the day, I don't believe that our platform should take that down because I think there are things that different people get wrong. I don't think that they're intentionally getting it wrong."





After critics and Jewish communal organizations criticized Zuckerberg's comments, his sister and former Facebook executive, Randi Zuckerberg, rushed to his defense and applauded him for "navigating this incredibly difficult new world where the notion of free speech is constantly changing."





As the Times's investigation shows, however, navigating anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial on Facebook means little more than simply letting vile and violent expressions stand.