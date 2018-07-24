DONALD WHO?:

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley kicked off a conservative conference of high school students on Monday by urging attendees to avoid inflammatory language in favor of demonstrating real leadership.





"Raise your hand if you've ever posted anything online to quote-unquote 'own the libs,' " Haley asked at the High School Leadership Summit at George Washington University.





The vast majority raised their hands in response, and then erupted into spontaneous applause.





"I know that it's fun and that it can feel good, but step back and think about what you're accomplishing when you do this -- are you persuading anyone? Who are you persuading?" Haley asked. "We've all been guilty of it at some point or another, but this kind of speech isn't leadership -- it's the exact opposite."

"Real leadership is about persuasion, it's about movement, it's bringing people around to your point of view," she added. "Not by shouting them down, but by showing them how it is in their best interest to see things the way you do."





Haley, who was introduced to the audience by her son, said leadership is lacking in this country.