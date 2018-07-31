DID GENERAL KELLY PUT HIS DIGNITY IN A BLIND TRUST? (profanity alert):

[I]nstead of helping the president's cause, Giuliani's gaffes undermined the president's defense. During an interview with Fox & Friends on Monday, Giuliani said he had been "looking in the federal code trying to find collusion as a crime. . . . Collusion is not a crime." That statement shifted the emphasis away from Trump's frequently tweeted assertion that there was "no collusion." Speaking on CNN on Monday morning, Giuliani disclosed that there was a planning meeting to prep for Donald Trump Jr.'s June meeting with Russians that was attended by the president's eldest son, Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, and Rick Gates, and others. Later, in an interview with Fox News, Giuliani reversed himself, claiming that this alleged meeting--which Cohen has never mentioned publicly--"never, ever took place" and was "a figment of [Cohen's] imagination." [...]





"Kelly [has] been trying to get rid of Rudy for two months," one outside adviser to the White House told me. "And Don McGahn hates Rudy with intensity of 1,000 burning suns." Of course, McGahn and Kelly have their own problems with the boss. According to two sources, Trump has clashed frequently with McGahn, whom Trump has told people is too cautious. One flash point: a source said McGahn has told Trump that the Justice Department should not cooperate with the House Freedom Caucus's request for documents in their effort to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Kelly, meanwhile, is a survivor. Yesterday afternoon, Trump marked his first year as chief with a tweet. "Congratulations to General John Kelly. Today we celebrate his first full year as @WhiteHouse Chief of Staff!" Trump wrote. Afterward, according to two sources familiar with the matter, Trump turned to aides and said, "Now can I get rid of him?"



