DERACINATED HEALTH CARE:

Democratic candidates and groups are trumpeting support for popular elements of President Barack Obama's signature law and attacking Republicans for trying to rescind them in last year's failed repeal-and-replace effort. Liberal activists are also seeking to convince centrist senators that confirmation of Trump's new Supreme Court nominee, U.S. Appeals Court Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, would increase the odds that the law known as Obamacare would be dismantled by the courts





The strategy marks a dramatic turnabout from the previous two midterms when many Democrats avoided defending Obamacare, and illustrates the extent to which the law has taken root as millions of Americans have come to depend on it. Republicans, who relentlessly attacked Democrats for supporting the ACA in 2010 and 2014, are now largely steering their campaigns toward different topics.





"When they were running against Obamacare, they were really just running against Obama. And they were causing people to fear the unknown. And that was effective," Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) said in an interview. "Now, it's no longer theoretical, rhetorical or even political for most of these folks. They don't want to be harmed."