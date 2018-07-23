July 23, 2018
BECAUSE HEAT DEGRADES MORALS:
Global Warming Linked to Higher Suicide Rates across North America (Dana G. Smith, July 23, 2018, Scientific American)
Suicide rates and temperatures are both on the rise, but are these two occurrences connected? A new study suggests maybe so. The research revealed hotter-than-average months corresponded to more deaths by suicide--and the effect isn't limited to the summer, even warmer winters show the trend.
