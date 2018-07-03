July 3, 2018
BECAUSE hE LOVES US SO:
Coffee is good for you, more science shows (Maggie Fox, Jul.02.2018, NBC)
Even the heaviest coffee drinkers are less likely to die early than people who don't drink coffee, new research finds.It's another piece of good news for coffee lovers, and it gets even better. It doesn't matter what kind of coffee people drink -- that includes decaf and instant coffee. And it also doesn't matter what version of the "coffee gene" people have. Coffee-drinkers fared better than people who did not drink coffee.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 3, 2018 4:24 AM