July 31, 2018
AS THE ADMINISTRATION SAYS, THE DAMAGE WAS THE POINT OF THE POLICY:
U.S. senior official says he flagged risks for children from border separations (Yeganeh Torbati, Richard Cowan, 7/31/18, Reuters)
A senior official at the U.S. agency charged with caring for migrant children believed separating them from their parents carried "significant risk" of harm and said on Tuesday concerns had been raised internally before the Trump administration made it official policy.
