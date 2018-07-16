...AND MATTRESSES STUFFED WITH GOLD....:

The poll of more than 1,000 people asked about Trump's immigration policies and proposals and about which immigrants should get priority in the U.S. system. The poll was conducted in English and Spanish from June 19-20. Most respondents said they got their news mainly from TV.





On some questions, people who get their TV news primarily from Fox News or CNN are even further apart than Republicans and Democrats, with viewers of the other big TV networks somewhere in between.





Ipsos pollster Chris Jackson says he's surprised to find a connection in the data that's even stronger than partisanship.





"People who get their news from Fox News actually take the strongest anti-immigrant position of any group we looked at in this survey," Jackson said.