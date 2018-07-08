...AND CHEAPER...:





3D printing technology is being used to help provide prosthetic and orthopedic support for patients in need. The 3D printing technology being trialed in Madagascar and Togo by Humanity & Inclusion (HI), formerly Handicap International, is part of Impact 3D, a program that began in November 2017 and is funded by the Belgian Development Agency.





The orthotics, artificial limbs, are created using 3D scanners and 3D printers.