ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Coats was onstage with Andrea Mitchell of NBC News, when she broke the news to him that the White House had announced the Trump administration invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington this fall. He chuckled, and revealed he knew nothing about this, adding, "That's going to be special." He also told Mitchell he would have advised President Trump not to meet with Putin in Helsinki on Monday, especially with only two interpreters in the room with them.





Trump advisers were "in an uproar," staffers told The Washington Post, with one senior official saying, "Coats has gone rogue."