ALLCOMEDYISCONSERVATIVE:

[E]ven the most seasoned Kremlin propagandist couldn't have written a better script than the one Trump delivered when he sided with Putin over the U.S. intelligence community and then blamed the poor state of U.S.-Russia relations on America's "foolishness and stupidity."





Speaking about Trump's remarks after the summit, Russian state TV hosts Olga Skabeeva and Evgeny Popov could barely contain their laughter as they ridiculed Trump for attacking the country he supposedly leads.





"It is very bizarre, you can't bash your own country like that -- especially when you're the President," said Popov, according to the translation provided by Russian media analyst Julia Davis, who first pointed out the exchange Tuesday night.





"When Trump says our relations are bad because of American foolishness and stupidity, he really smells like an agent of the Kremlin," Skabeeva added.