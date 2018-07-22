ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:





When the topic came up at the debate, Kaine said Congress had a role to play in protecting the independence of investigators like special counsel Robert Mueller.





As part of his response, Stewart defended Trump and asserted, "We have a president who is standing up to the Russians."





The obviously false assertion was a bridge too far for the audience, who laughed in shock at Stewart and his claim. [...]





He wouldn't condemn the white supremacists who rioted in Charlottesville, Virginia. He called Paul Nehlen, the self-described "pro-white" candidate running for Paul Ryan's Wisconsin seat a "personal hero."





And Stewart has repeatedly defended keeping up monuments to the pro-slavery Confederacy.





Now on the campaign trail, Stewart has defended fellow traveler Trump from criticism about his weakness on Russia. And he was laughed at for doing so.





This is the state of the Republican Party under Trump.