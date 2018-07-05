ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

[C]orporate entities are hesitant to support gun manufacturers and sellers as today's social media age of instant reactions increasingly demands that corporations take a stand on social issues.





Payment processing firms are limiting firearm transactions, per the Chicago Tribune.





Some financial institutions, including the Bank of America and Citigroup, have both restricted their business with gun manufacturers and buyers in recent months.





Walmart raised the age requirement to purchase firearms to 21 in February.





Dick's Sporting Goods also raised its minimum age to purchase firearms to 21 -- and banned the sale of assault-style weapons.