July 4, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
The only question is whether the PSA is funded by the Watermelon Growers or the Fireworks Vendor Association...
#Fireworks are illegal in the City of Los Angeles and even small ones can cause a lot of damage.— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) July 2, 2018
This watermelon was completely destroyed by a firework the size of a stick of gum.
🎆 This #FourthOfJuly be safe, find a professional show near you: https://t.co/gow9utbD5K pic.twitter.com/KHqrJZDVba
