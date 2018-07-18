July 18, 2018

All-Star Game Sale!

Out of the Park Baseball 19: Just $19.99 (50% off)!

MLB Manager 2018 (iOS and Android): Only $1.99 (60% off)!

We've been filling out our ballots and debating who should make the National League and American League All-Star teams for this year's mid-season classic on July 17.

We bet you are too, so to help you get some insight into this year's top players, we've launched our All-Star Game Sale!

Out of the Park Baseball 19 is just $19.99!

Own the future and rewrite the past with OOTP 19, which Gaming Trend awarded a 90/100 score. It features new 3D ballparks and 3D player animations, updated Opening Day rosters for MLB, MiLB, and international and indie leagues, and much more!

Click here for the Linux version.

MLB Manager 2018 is just $1.99!

MLB Manager 2018 "is a fun aside" for those who want their baseball action on the go, said Camden Depot. This year's version features 2018 Opening Day MLB rosters, including top prospects, a new optimized look and feel, and much more!

This offer ends July 20th, so start managing your favorite team now!



Posted by at July 18, 2018 4:30 AM

  

« WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW: | Main | DREAM THE PIE BIGGER: »