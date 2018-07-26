...A SYCOPHANT SCORNED:

In the nearly four months since FBI agents raided his office, home and hotel room, Cohen has felt wounded and abandoned by Trump, waiting for calls or even a signal of support that never came. Cohen got frustrated when Trump started talking about him in the past tense, panicked last month when he thought the president no longer cared about his plight, and became furious when Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani contradicted some of his accounts, according to his associates.





In Cohen's gravest hour, as one associate described it, Trump was "leaving him out in the wilderness."





The result is open warfare between attorney and former client. Cohen has chosen to morph from Trump's pugnacious defender to a truth-teller without regard for any possible political or legal ramifications for the president, according to Lanny Davis, one of Cohen's attorneys.









"He had to hit a reset button," Davis said in an interview. "He had to say he respected the FBI. He had to say he believed the intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in the election. He had to describe the Trump Tower meeting as extremely poor judgment at best. And, ultimately, he said, 'I'm not going to be a punching bag anymore,' which he had been when he said, 'I'll take a bullet.'"





Cohen's actions appear to be driven more by his outrage over the president's indifference and feelings of betrayal -- coupled with the personal and financial weight of the criminal case being assembled by federal prosecutors -- than by a legal strategy to help his case. [...]





Inside the White House, Trump raged about the release of his and Cohen's September 2016 conversation about financing the deal with McDougal, a former Playboy model, to sell the rights to her story of an alleged 10-month affair with Trump to American Media Inc., the owner of the National Enquirer, which never published her account. [...]





The government has seized more than 100 recordings that Cohen made of his conversations with people discussing matters that could relate to Trump and his businesses and with Trump himself talking, according to two people familiar with the recordings.