YOU CAN EITHER BE A CHRISTIAN OR A NATIVIST:

In a Friday statement slamming the policy as "a shocking violation of the spirit of the Gospel," the United Methodist Church registered its dissent to Sessions' use of the Bible to defend the separations:





Jesus is our way, our truth, our life. The Christ we follow would have no part in ripping children from their mothers' arms or shunning those fleeing violence. It is unimaginable that faith leaders even have to say that these policies are antithetical to the teachings of Christ.





Christian sacred texts should never be used to justify policies that oppress or harm children and families. [United Methodist Church]