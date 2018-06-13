YEAH, BUT, HILLARY'S EMAILS!:

Corey Stewart, a politician with associations with neo-Confederates, the "alt-right" and a well-known anti-Semite, is the Republican nominee for Senate in Virginia.





The Republican establishment battled hard to thwart Stewart in the three-way primary race Tuesday to decide who faces Democratic incumbent Tim Kaine in November, backing State Delegate Nick Freitas. Stewart is seen as unlikely to unseat Kaine, who is popular in the state.