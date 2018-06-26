June 26, 2018
WINNING THE WAR ON WAGES:
VLS to End Tenure For Much of Faculty (Katy Savage, 6/26/18, VtDigger)
More than a dozen faculty at Vermont Law School will lose tenure this year as the institution struggles to level its budget, two senior faculty members confirmed.While many of the tenured faculty will remain at the school on contract, they no longer will have employment protections under tenure.
