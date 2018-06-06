WHO'D HAVE DREAMT...:

Fresh doubts have been cast on the future of the world's largest passenger plane after a German leasing company said it plans to break up two A380s that nobody wants. [...]





The travails of the A380 have become something on an aviation soap opera in recent years. The model was launched to much fanfare in 2005 with commentators declaring it the future of air travel. But airlines were harder to convince and sales slowly ground to a halt. Just two new orders were received in 2015 and none in either 2016 or 2017.