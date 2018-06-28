WHO HAS THE MOVIE RIGHTS?:

When Wainwright returned to his black truck late Tuesday night, he found that Schumaker, with the help of some unidentified co-conspirators, had professional applied decals to the side and back doors. They featured Wainwright's head, his faced painted with the U.S. flag, photoshopped onto another person's body. The photo came from Wainwright's Twitter feed and dated back to a post he put about cheering on the U.S. team in the previous World Cup tournament.





Beneath the picture was the name of a faux business, "Body by Waino," and word bubble suggested people reach out via email to a fake email address.





In the photo's hand: A Shake Weight.





"He's toast," Wainwright wrote, via text.





This is the latest jab in a series of pranks that goes back years and has involved diapers, room service, and, most recently, dress clothes.