WHILE RETURNING TO CONSTITUTIONAL STANDARDS WOULD BE CORRECT...:

The American Civil Liberties Union will weigh its interest in protecting the First Amendment against its other commitments to social justice, racial equality, and women's rights, given the possibility that offensive speech might undermine ACLU goals.





"Our defense of speech may have a greater or lesser harmful impact on the equality and justice work to which we are also committed," wrote ACLU staffers in a confidential memo obtained by former board member Wendy Kaminer.





It's hard to see this as anything other than a cowardly retreat from a full-throated defense of the First Amendment.