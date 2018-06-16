WHICH IS WHAT W SHOULD HAVE DONE:

Iranian hardliners oppose a Trump summit. They argue that U.S. can't be trusted since it reneged on its last deal.





But some Iranians are demanding equal Trump time.





"We are a country with municipal, parliamentary and presidential elections, our 80-million-strong society is open and dynamic, we share borders" with many countries, Masoud Daneshmand, a member of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, told The New York Times. "Iran is a much more advanced and open society, compared with North Korea. So why wouldn't Iran and America be able to sit down and have direct talks?"





Trump says he's open to a meeting to negotiate a "real deal" with Iran over its nuclear program.