June 16, 2018
WHICH IS WHAT W SHOULD HAVE DONE:
Nuclear tactics: After North Korea, a summit with Iran? (Editorial Board, 6/16/18, Chicago Tribune)
Iranian hardliners oppose a Trump summit. They argue that U.S. can't be trusted since it reneged on its last deal.But some Iranians are demanding equal Trump time."We are a country with municipal, parliamentary and presidential elections, our 80-million-strong society is open and dynamic, we share borders" with many countries, Masoud Daneshmand, a member of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, told The New York Times. "Iran is a much more advanced and open society, compared with North Korea. So why wouldn't Iran and America be able to sit down and have direct talks?"Trump says he's open to a meeting to negotiate a "real deal" with Iran over its nuclear program.
We all win if Donald just goes to Tehran and pretends the current deal is his deal.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 16, 2018 12:10 PM