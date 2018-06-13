June 13, 2018
WHAT TRUMPBOTS MEAN:
Arizona Legislator: 'There Aren't Enough White Kids to Go Around' in State Schools (ANTONIA NOORI FARZAN, JUNE 13, 2018, Phoenix New Times)
Arizona Representative David Stringer, speaking at the Yavapai County Republican Men's Forum on Monday, called immigration an "existential threat" to the United States, warning that it will change the face of the country."If we don't do something about immigration very, very soon, the demographics of our country will be irrevocably changed and we will be a very different country," he said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 13, 2018 5:56 PM