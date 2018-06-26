June 26, 2018
WHAT, NO TWIN STUDIES?:
'Enough is Enough': GOP Congressman Calls For Immigrant Child Detention Center to Be Shut Down (Colin Kalmbacher, June 25th, 2018, Law& Order)
A Republican congressman in Texas is calling for the closure of one of the most controversial immigrant child detention centers in the country.On Monday, U.S. Representative Pete Olson (R-TX) issued a press release calling out the historically poor treatment of children at the Shiloh Treatment Center in Manvel, Texas. Olson notes:Enough is enough. Since I have been in congress, every time an issue arises concerning Shiloh's poor care of undocumented children, Shiloh puts up a brick wall. Transparency and information is always put under lock and key. When I knocked on their door a few years ago, I was handed a slip of paper with a telephone number in Washington, DC to call to find out what is happening at Shiloh. With new allegations, the people of Texas 22[nd district] are beyond their limits.Those new allegations appear to be a reference to a lawsuit accusing Shiloh staff of forcibly injecting immigrant children with high-powered psychiatric drugs against their will. These forced medical regimens and injections are alleged to have occurred under duress and confinement.
Once you've dehumanized them, the rest follows....
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 26, 2018 2:33 PM