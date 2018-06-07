WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:

Landmark new research that involves analyzing millions of DNA barcodes has debunked much about what we know today about the evolution of species.





In a massive genetic study, senior research associate at the Program for the Human Environment at Rockefeller University Mark Stoeckle and University of Basel geneticist David Thaler discovered that virtually 90 percent of all animals on Earth appeared at right around the same time.





More specifically, they found out that 9 out of 10 animal species on the planet came to being at the same time as humans did some 100,000 to 200,000 years ago.





"This conclusion is very surprising," says Thaler, "and I fought against it as hard as I could." [...]





In analyzing the COI of 100,000 species, Stoeckle and Thaler arrived at the conclusion that most animals appeared simultaneously. They found that the neutral mutation across species were not as varied as expected. Neutral mutation refers to the slight DNA changes that occur across generations. They can be compared to tree rings because they can tell how old a certain specie or individual is.





As to how that could have happened, it's unclear. A likely possibility is the occurrence of a sudden event...