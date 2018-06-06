June 6, 2018
WARNING SHOT:
Trump Defends Wife, Melania, and Spreads Conspiracies About Her in the Process (Katie Rogers, June 6, 2018, NY Times)
Wasn't the assumption that she'd fled to a sanctuary city?Mr. Trump marked the event by repeating and denying rumors about the first lady that have spread throughout social media."The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania," the president wrote on Twitter. "During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!"
