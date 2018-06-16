June 16, 2018
VLADONALD:
Canada Might Sanction Trump By Going After His Administration Rather Than the American People (Ruby Samuels, 15 JUN 2018, The Pluralist)
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday that she is open to using a law normally reserved for leaders responsible for human rights violations to impose retaliatory sanctions on the Trump Administration. Those sanctions would target the administration itself rather than the American people.The Justice for Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act, also known as the Magnitsky law, would allow Ottowa (to impose travel bans and asset freezes on foreign leaders. Regina-Lewvan MP Erin Weir proposed the measure during a Question Period with Freeland earlier this week. Weir noted that the law might be particularly useful because Trump has "made himself vulnerable" by maintaining personal business interests.
All comedy is conservative.
